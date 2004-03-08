Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Morgan Wandell, executive VP, programming, promoted to president, programming, Channel One News, Los Angeles.

Michael J. Michell, VP, research, Viacom Stations Group, New York, named VP/station manager WWJ and WKBD Detroit.

Richard Rogers, sports sales manager, KTVU San Francisco, named VP/general manager, Comcast Spotlight, San Francisco Bay/Monterey/ Salinas, Calif.

Tom Long, VP/general manager, WRGB Albany, N.Y., named VP/general manager, WWMT Grand Rapids, Mich.

Roland T. Adeszko, VP/general manager, WKBN/WYFX Youngstown, Ohio, named VP/general manager, WLNE Providence, R.I.

Robert Furlong, VP/general manager, KPHO Phoenix, named VP/general manager, WRGB Albany, N.Y.

Mark Neerman, news director, WTVR Richmond, Va., joins KVVU Henderson, Nev., in the same capacity.

Mark G. Manders, VP, marketing, Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Syracuse, N.Y., appointed director, sales and marketing, WTVH-TV Syracuse.

Jan Haswell, promotion manager, WJXT, Jacksonville, Fla., appointed creative services director, WBRE/WYOU Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa.

At Pappas Telecasting Companies: CHARLES PFAFF, VP/general manager, KMPH Fresno, Calif., upped to senior VP/Western group manager, Fresno, Calif.; JOSEPH CALIM, sales executive,

Telemundo's KVDA San Antonio, appointed general manager, KSWT Yuma, Ariz.-El Centro, Calif.; Kenneth Beedle, VP/station manager, WPXP Lake Worth, Fla., appointed general manager, KAZW Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.

Cable TV

Wayne Tuttle, senior director, programming and promotion, Comcast Cable, Oaks, Pa., upped to VP.

Timothy J. Dodd, senior associate, Vinson & Elkins LLP, New York, named VP, technology policy, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.

Henry Pearl, VP, customer operations, Time Warner Cable, Syracuse, N.Y., named VP/general manager, Comcast Delmarva, Dover, Del.

Programming

Gavin Harvey, executive VP, marketing/brand director, E! Networks, Los Angeles, named president, Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn.

Marjorie Cohn, senior VP, production and development, Nickelodeon, New York, upped to executive VP, development and original programming.

Carolyn Cassidy, manager, current series, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, upped to director.

Kenneth Hershman, senior VP, corporate strategy, sports and event programming, Showtime, New York, named senior VP/general manager. Stan Justice, VP/western manager, Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, joins Litton Entertainment, Los Angeles, as senior VP, distribution.

Mark McIntire, group VP, marketing, VH1, New York, upped to senior VP, sponsorship development and integrated marketing.

Gary Herman, VP, advertising sales, emerging networks, Scripps Networks, New York, upped to senior VP.

Robert Calandruccio, national director, account development, upped to VP, advertising sales, Do-It-Yourself Network, New York.

Robert Weiss, head of East Coast development, VH1, New York, named head of programming, Fuse, New York.

Lauren Stein, manager, current series, NBC, Burbank, promoted to director, prime time series, NBC Studios, Burbank.

Bill Margol, director, production and development, Turner Network Television, Atlanta, named VP, production, Travel Channel, Silver Spring, Md.

Alan Grabelsky, independent film/television producer, named VP, production management, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md.

Deidra Maddock, account manager, Hotelevision, New York, joins G4, Los Angeles, as senior account executive, advertising sales.

Gary Hall, VP, post production, Fox Television Studios, Los Angeles, named VP, post production, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Los Angeles.

Journalism

Heather Vincent, VP, program planning, MSNBC, New York, executive producer for BET Nightly News, New York.

Daniel De Jesus, producer, NY1 News, New York, joins NY1 Noticias, New York, as executive producer.

Michaela Pereira, anchor, Tech Live, TechTV, San Francisco, named co-anchor, morning news, KTLA Los Angeles.

At Bay News 9

en español, Pinellas Park, Fla.: Mariela Dàvila, reporter, La Gaceta, Tampa, Fla., joins as full-time videojournalist; Roy De Jesus, morning producer, WCTV Tallahassee, Fla., joins as producer, weekday newscasts; Enrique Pantera, intern, joins as weekend producer/part-time weekday videojournalist.

Karen Scullin, crime reporter, KSL Salt Lake City, has joined KYW Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter.

Radio

Greg Strassell, VP, programming, WBMX-FM, WODS-FM, and WZLX-FM, Boston/VP, Hot AC programming, Infinity Broadcasting, promoted to senior VP, programming.

Jon Zellner, VP, CHR/Top 40 Programming, and VP, programming, Infinity, Kansas City, Mo., and program director, KMXV-FM and KSRC-FM becomes VP, programming, Hot AC, Infinity.

Mike Preston, program director, KBKS-FM Seattle, named VP, CHR/Top 40 programming, as well.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Magna Global Entertainment, New York: Laura A. Albers, founder, Albers Inc., New York, named VP, client services; Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dancing Toad Productions, New York, named VP, creative development and production.

Andrea Mergentime, director, sales, Meccanica LLC, New York, named head of business development, Spark, Los Angeles.

Laura Cupelo, account manager, Eagle Television Sales, New York, upped to group sales manager, New York Hercules sales team.

Liz Hart, founder, Hart Talent Management, Los Angeles, will merge with Napoli Management Group, Los Angeles.

Technology

Leon Urban, VP, sales and marketing, Immco Inc., Atlanta, named director, sales, Eastern United States, Xtend Networks, Atlanta.

Severo J. Ojea, freelance animator/broadcast designer, TV Toolbox, St. Petersburg, Fla., appointed animator and broadcast designer, Tampa Digital Studios, Tampa, Fla.

Allied Fields

Shari Dalconzo, art director, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, appointed VP, print design.

James D. Nguyen, member, litigation department, promoted to partner, Foley & Lardner, Los Angeles.

David B. Kestenbaum,

director, ABN AMRO/ING Barings, New York, named satellite and cable senior research analyst, media/telecom group, Independent Research Group, New York.