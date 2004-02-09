Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Michael C. McCarthy, VP, sales, Telemundo, Los Angeles/KVEA(TV) Corona, Calif./KWHY-TV, Los Angeles, named VP, sales, KNBC(TV) Los Angeles.

Don Berardini, founder, president, Berardini Communications, Chicago; Amy Smeloff, account manager, Nielsen Media, Chicago, named account executives, business development team, WBBM-TV Chicago.

Larry R. Ciecalone, general manager, Kern Educational Telecommunications Network, joins KVCR-TV/KVCR(FM) San Francisco as general manager.

Kevin Harris, general manager, WPBA-TV Atlanta, joins WETA Washington, as VP/station manager.

Anita Helt, VP, marketing, KPNX(TV) Mesa, Ariz., promoted to VP, marketing and programming.

Brooks Hogg, director, sales, WOAI-TV San Antonio, promoted to station manager.

Katie Hayes, account executive, KPLN(FM) San Diego, joins KBHK-TV San Francisco in the same capacity.

René LaSpina, VP/GM, WCCO-TV Minneapolis-Saint Paul, named president/GM, WTEN-TV Albany, N.Y.

Tom Ascheim, general manager, Noggin/The N, New York, named executive VP/general manager, Nickelodeon Digital Television, New York.

Lisa Chang, VP, desktop weather, The Weather Channel Interactive Inc., Atlanta, named senior VP, human resources, The Weather Channel, Atlanta.

Peter Glawatz, primary business affairs negotiator, Law & Order franchise series, Universal Network Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, business affairs, Universal Network Television.

Janice Arouh, senior VP, affiliate marketing, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, named senior VP, network distribution and service, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles.

Joe Kanellitsas, senior writer/producer, on-air promotions, VH1, New York, named VP, on-air promotion; Greg Efird, executive producer, VH1.com, New York, named VP, programming and production. VH1.com.

Deborah O'Brien, executive director, contracts administration, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At Nickelodeon, New York: Javier Farfan, VP, internet marketing, JP Morgan Chase, New York, joins Nickelodeon as director, promotions marketing; Thomas Markert, creative director/co-owner, Ex Film and Television Production, Berlin, joins Nicktoons, Nickelodeon digital animation powerhouse, as creative director.

Joel Westbrook, consultant, National Geographic On Assignment, The National Geographic Channel, Washington, appointed executive producer.

Joe Johns, correspondent, NBC News, Washington, joins CNN as Capitol Hill correspondent, Washington.

Marla Tellez, reporter, KION(TV) Salinas, Calif., named producer, evening magazine, KPIX-TV San Francisco.

Megan Mawicke, freelance sports anchor and reporter, WMAQ-TV Chicago, named sports reporter WBBM-TV Chicago, effective Feb. 16.

Jim Donovan, consumer reporter, WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia as reporter for 3 On Your Side.

Rick VanCise, morning meteorologist and traffic anchor, KOMO-TV Seattle, appointed weekday meteorologist, KIRO-TV Seattle.

Natalie Morales, weekday anchor, MSNBC, New York, adds primary anchor, Early Today, and chief fill-in duties, Weekend Today Show.

Kris Sanchez, weekday morning anchor, KGPE(TV) Fresno, Calif., joins KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., as weekend morning anchor.

Inga Hammond, anchor, Fox Sports, Los Angeles, adds duties with USA Sports, Los Angeles, as on-site reporter, PGA Tour.

Del Walters, anchor/reporter, WJLA-TV Washington, joins WMAR-TV Baltimore as weeknight anchor/managing editor, investigative unit.

Hari Sreenivasan, freelance reporter, KTVU(TV) San Francisco, named anchor and reporter for ABCNews.com, New York.

Lauren Cohn, freelance medical reporter, WFLD(TV) Chicago joins WCAU(TV) Philadelphia as reporter/anchor.

James Smith, reporter, WICU-TV Erie, Pa., joins KYW-TV Philadelphia as a reporter.

Lisa Carberg, consumer reporter, WVIT(TV) New Britain, Conn., named weekend evening anchor.

Reggie Hawkins, program coordinator/morning show producer, WQHT(FM) New York, named format manager, hip-hop channels/Hip-Hop Nation and Wax, Sirius Satellite Radio, New York.

Robert G. Holstein, business information officer, Capitol One Financial Inc., Washington, named chief information officer, National Public Radio, Washington.

Anthony White PhD, founder, White Sand Media Inc., Pacific Palisades, Calif., joins Initiative as senior VP, futures director, western region, Los Angeles.

John Harper, VP, sales, PIC-TV, Los Angeles, named executive VP, sales and client services, Ocean Bridge International Advertising Group, Santa Monica, Calif.

Andrew Hoeveler, freelancer, named designer, 3 Ring Circus, Los Angeles.

At WorldLink: Joel Herbert, account executive, promoted to direct response sales manager, New York; promoted to account executive: Karla Zelaya, sales assistant, Los Angeles, and Ella Leung, sales planner, New York.

At DKB and Partners Inc., Morristown, N.J.: Lina Allocca, regulatory affairs assistant, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Madison, N.J., named account executive/public relations; Robyn Simensky, broadcast negotiator, Initiative Media, New York, named broadcast negotiator/media.

David Wyler, senior group business manager, Primedia business magazines and media; New York, named VP, account management, IAG, New York.

Roger J. Manka, VP, worldwide sales, Commworks, Santa Clara, Calif., named group president, worldwide sales, Andrew Corp., Orland Park, Ill.

Jim Bates, sales director, enterprise services, Loral Skynet, Rockville, Md., appointed account executive, enterprise services group, GlobeCast America, Washington.

Thomas Russell, technology consultant, TTM Development Co., Lansdale, Pa., joins SCTE, Exton, Pa., as director of standards.

John Lappington, co-founder/president/CEO of Digital Furnace Corp., Atlanta, joins the advisory board of Xtend Networks Ltd., Langhorne, Pa., as a senior consultant and senior member.

Keith Beckwith, VP, sales, video-on-demand solution, Movidis Inc., Westlake Village, Calif., appointed VP, worldwide sales, Kasenna Inc., Mountain View, Calif.

Mark Pascarella, executive VP, Gotuit Media, Andover, Mass., named president.

