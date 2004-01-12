Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

James A. Joyella, president, Joyella Media Partners LLC, New York, named managing director, national program sponsorship, WNET(TV) Newark, N.J.

At CN8, Philadelphia: Darryl Carver, general assignment reporter, WJLA-TV Washington, and Kyle Schmoyer, reporter, WNEP-TV, Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa., named general assignment reporter; Tara Faccenda, planning editor, WTXF-TV Philadelphia, joins as assignment desk manager.

Derrick Hinds, news director, KEYC-TV Mankato, Minn., joins KBJR-TV Superior, Wis., in the same capacity.

Programming

Cyma Zarghami, executive VP/general manager, Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to president, Nickelodeon Television, New York.

Jerry A. Longarzo, VP, business affairs, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

John Lansing, senior VP, television, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., named executive VP.

Robert M. Ecker, director, programming, Speed Channel, Charlotte, N.C., promoted to VP.

At Shop At Home Network: Sarah M. Trahern, president, executive producer, Sterling Television, Nashville, Tenn., named VP, production, programming and on-air strategy; R. Steven Chadwell, VP, finance, named senior VP, planning division; Dawn L. Woods, VP/treasurer, named senior VP, finance and treasury departments.

At The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C.: Sandra Norton, assistant controller, Brock Control Systems, Norwalk, Conn., joined as controller and director of financial systems administration; Will Baysinger, promotions producer, promoted to marketing promotions manager.

Rob Ranieri, VP, human resources, Universal Music Group, Los Angeles, named VP, human resources, Fox Sports, Los Angeles.

Stephen Bromberg, senior news editor, FoxNews.com, New York, promoted to executive editor.

Doug Sellars, coordinating producer, hockey/NASCAR, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, and VP/executive producer, Speed Channel, Los Angeles to senior VP, production/executive producer.

Journalism

At Fox News Channel: Janice Dean, news editor, entertainment reporter, Imus In the Morning, WFAN(AM) New York, has joined as a weather forecaster; Martha MacCallum, co-anchor, Morning Call With Martha MacCallum and Ted David, CNBC, has joined Fox News Channel as anchor, Fox News Live.

At KGO-TV San Francisco: Mark Matthews, general assignment/investigative reporter, KGTV(TV) San Diego, named political reporter; Nannette Miranda, reporter, WFTS(TV), Tampa, Fla., named bureau chief, ABC-owned California stations, Sacramento, Calif.; Lilian Kim, national correspondent for CNN, Seattle, named general assignment reporter; Jim Huntington, managing editor, KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, named assignment manager.

Brian Hall, promotions producer, KICU-TV San Jose, Calif., named videographer/editor, sales production department, marketing/creative services, KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV San Francisco.

Kip Lewis, sports reporter, WHDH-TV Boston, joins WPIX-TV New York as weekend sports anchor.

Scott Engler, host, Business Week–Money Talk, joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia as weeknight main anchor.

Stacy Thorne, producer, News 8 at 6:00 p.m., WISH-TV Indianapolis, appointed executive producer.

Amber Theoharis, breaking news chopper reporter, WNBC(TV) New York, joins WSYX(TV) Columbus, Ohio, as weekend sports anchor.

Radio

Skip Schmidt, regional VP, market manager, Clear Channel stations, Charlotte, N.C. and nearby markets, named VP, market manager, four Entercom Communications radio stations, Norfolk, Va.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Leah Gross, founder, KLG Communications, Los Angeles, has joined Initiative, Los Angeles, as VP, corporate communications.

At Goodman Media, New York: Liane Ramirez Swierk, account executive, promoted to Hispanic market specialist; Deborah Sternberg, senior account executive, promoted to account director; Gretchen Zimmerman, assistant manager, corporate communications, Bookspan, New York, joins as senior account executive; Tanya Lopez, legal assistant, Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Saliwanchik, Gainesville, Fla., joins as assistant account executive.

Allied Fields

David C. Merritt, managing director, Salem Partners, Los Angeles appointed to board of directors, chairman, audit committee, Outdoor Channel Holdings, Temecula, Calif.

Erwin Krasnow, partner, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Washington, of counsel, joins Garvey Schubert Barer, Washington, and his own dispute-resolution firm.

Joshua C. Nathan, deputy general counsel, Educational Broadcasting Corp., New York, named VP, general counsel/secretary effective Jan. 10.

Denos Christofi, North American VP, enterprise technology operations and administration, Bank One, Columbus, Ohio, appointed executive director, Ohio Educational Telecommunications Network commission, Columbus.

Obituary

Steven Dorfman, the longest-serving writer for Jeopardy, died in Los Angeles Jan. 4, at 48.

Dorfman served Jeopardy

from its revival in 1984, penning more than 50,000 Jeopardy "answers" and winning six Emmy awards for Outstanding Writing. He called it "the only job I ever wanted."

Dorfman is survived by his parents, Neil and Debbie Dorfman, of West Bloomfield, Mich., two sisters and a grandmother.

John H. Poole, radio- and TV-station founder, died Dec. 25 at Western Medical Center in Santa Ana, Calif. He was 86.

The Detroit-born nephew of Boeing Aircraft founder William Boeing, Poole gained certification as a radio engineer at the RCA Institute in Chicago.

After returning from WWII, Poole purchased low-power radio station KSMA Santa Maria, Calif., and then KALI Pasadena, Calif. In 1952, he founded KBIG, broadcasting to Southern California from the S.S. Catalina. Poole ended his broadcasting career in 1969, having played a major role in founding nine radio and four television stations.

He is survived by his wife, Olivia; six children; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.