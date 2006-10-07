Fates and Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Jon Krobot, director, station sales, Midwest region, Tribune Entertainment Co., Chicago, promoted to VP, station sales, Central region.

Carrie Hart, director, research, WCBS New York, named VP, research, Television Bureau of Advertising, New York.

Theresa Broderick, research director, KUSA Denver, named research manager, KWGN Denver.

Lillie Roberts, national sales manager, WBFS Miami, named local sales manager, WPSG Philadelphia.

Cheryl Esken, director, sales, Clear Channel radio group, Chicago, named director, strategic sales and marketing, WCIU Chicago.

Cable TV

Ron McMillan, division president, Time Warner Cable of Houston, named regional VP, government affairs, Texas region, Time Warner Cable.

At Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va.: Lisa S. Parker, regional account executive, promoted to regional sales supervisor; Amie La Voie, banquet coordinator/manager, KCCC LCC, Newport News, Va., named local account executive; Michael Thompson, local sales manager, LNC5, Norfolk, Va., named new media local sales manager.

Steve Reed, regional director, engineering, Maryland Tri-County Area, Washington, joins Comcast Memphis system as director, technical operations, on Oct. 16.

Programming

At Rainbow Media, New York: Sean Fassett, director, research, AMC, tapped as VP; Daniel Marcu, director, research, Independent Film Channel (IFC), named VP.

David Macaione, COO, Regent Entertainment, named president/COO, Rigel Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Vanessa Quintana, media relations coordinator/production assistant, MediaLink, named media monitoring specialist, News Broadcast Network, New York.

Marna Grantham, consultant, content licensing and acquisition, alternative platforms, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, tapped as VP, program planning and acquisitions.

Dan Levine, director, sales strategy and development, NBC Universal International Television Distribution, Universal City, Calif., promoted to VP.

At Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp.: Bill Rosolie, senior VP, ad sales, Fuse, New York, promoted to executive VP, Rainbow national network advertising sales.

Tim McNeal, senior VP, development, Tom Lynch Co., named VP, talent development and diversity, Disney-ABC television group.

Paul Levine, senior VP, corporate development/general counsel, Ruckus Network, Herndon, Va., joins National Geographic Ventures, Washington, as VP, entertainment strategy and development.

Rob Weisstuch, COO/chief information officer, Riot Media Inc., named senior VP/chief information officer, HIT Entertainment, New York.

Journalism

Chikage Windler, meteorologist/features reporter, WHDH Boston, named weekday 4 p.m. meteorologist, 5 Eyewitness News weather team, KSTP Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., effective Oct. 9.

Nicolle Wallace, assistant to the president/White House communications director for President George W. Bush, named a political consultant, CBS News.

Shelby Croft, anchor/reporter, KUTV Salt Lake City, named news anchor/reporter, WISN Milwaukee.

Tim Fang, writer/associate producer, KPIX San Francisco, named online news producer, CBS5.com.

Meredith Portman, president, Portman Creative, Fairhope, Ala., named director, marketing and public relations, Today's Homeowner With Danny Lipford.

Heidi Hatch, anchor/reporter, KTVX Salt Lake City, named co-anchor, Fox 35 News in the Morning team/contributor, Fox 35 News at Ten and Fox at Five, WOFL Orlando, Fla.

Bob Sellers, anchor, Fox News Live, WTTG Washington, named co-anchor, Fox 5 Morning News, effective Oct. 23.

Nelly Carreno, anchor/reporter/weathercaster/entertainment reporter, KXTX Dallas, becomes English/Spanish anchor, AccuWeather, State College, Pa.

Annmarie Lesiuk, managing director, Minds Eye International, named head of sales and acquisitions, Portfolio Entertainment, Toronto.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Sandi Harari, principal, Harari Design, named VP/creative director, DZP Marketing Communications, New York.

At The NewsMarket: Steven Schwartz, senior VP/general manager, consumer media, Reuters, named executive VP, New York; Romina Rosado named managing director, Europe, based in London.

Jon Teschner, studio manager, New Wave Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named to the newly created position of executive VP, Novocom, Malibu, Calif.

At CABLEready, Norwalk, Conn.: Marie-Catherine Janssen, manager, hands-on production, Fairfield County Business Journal, Westfair Communications Inc., named associate director, marketing; Liz Levenson, on-air promotions scheduling coordinator, Court TV, tapped as program coordinator.

Dana Runnells, marketing manager/senior manager, communications, Comcast Spotlight, New York, named director, communications.

Jonathan South, senior sales and marketing manager, TV and co-production, Chorion, London, appointed director, international content sales, Europe/Middle East/Africa, AETN International, London.

Julio Morel, account executive, national sales, Telemundo, Miami, appointed sales manager.

Technology

Andrew Ferraro, VP, strategic accounts, Confluent Photonics, named VP, sales, Northeast region, Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif.

Gary Schutte, broadcast integration architect, TI broadcast integration group, appointed to the new position of VP, sales, U.S. central region, broadcast communications division, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.

Rachelle Zoffer, VP, business development, Softel-USA, Norwalk, Conn., named director, interactive TV, Verizon, New York.

Linda J. Kokal, VP/treasurer, Intelsat, Pembroke, Bermuda, promoted to senior VP/treasurer.

Allied Fields

Re-elected co-chairmen of The New York Production Alliance, New York: John Johnston, regional sales manager, U.S. Eastern region, Kodak Entertainment Imaging Division; and Paul Moore, assistant executive director, Eastern region, Motion Picture Editors Guild/Local 700 IATSE.

Barry Hardek, VP, marketing and sales, CableMatrix, named VP, marketing and business development, Everstream.

Chris Bevilacqua, former president/co-founder, CSTV Networks, named partner, Sports Capital Partners LLC, New York.

John Hane, founder/president/CEO, Highcast Network Inc./senior VP, corporate development, Pegasus Communications Corp., joins Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Washington, as counsel.