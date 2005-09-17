Fates and Fortunes

WHAT'S YOUR FATE?

Broadcast TV

At Viacom Television Stations Digital Media Group, New York: Keith Cutler, founder, Keith Cutler Strategic Marketing, Media and Sponsorship Consultancy, named senior VP, advertising sales and business development; Sayoko Knight, director, client services, partner marketing, Cendant Travel Distribution Services Group, named VP, advertising sales operations.

Programming

Promoted at Comedy Central, Los Angeles: Jim Sharp, VP, original programming and development, to senior VP; Elizabeth Porter, VP, specials and talent, to senior VP.

At Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movie Channel: Sharon Lipofsky, manager, ad sales marketing, A&E Networks, New York, named director, ad sales marketing, New York; Chris Ward, VP, Midwest advertising sales, Chicago, promoted to senior VP.

Al Gaherty, VP/corporate controller, Sesame Workshop, New York, named senior VP, finance, YES Network, New York.

Rick Sanchez, VP, publishing, IGN Entertainment Inc., Brisbane, Calif., named VP, content, GameTap, Atlanta.

Christina Miller, senior VP, brand licensing, HIT Entertainment, New York, named VP, U.S. consumer products, Cartoon Network Enterprises, New York.

Journalism

Stephanie Stanton, freelance correspondent, West Coast, NBC NewsChannel/freelance reporter, KNBC Los Angeles, joins DirecTV, Los Angeles, as part-time NewsMix anchor.

At CN8 News at 7 and 10 p.m.: Kevin Walsh, co-host, Your Morning, named co-anchor; Gina Cancelliere, morning weather reporter, KTLA Los Angeles, named weather anchor.

Laura Ingle, general assignment reporter, KFI(AM) Los Angeles/contributor, Fox News Channel, named correspondent, Fox News Channel, Dallas.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Bruce Jay Cohen, consultant, Masterfoods, New York, named managing partner, director of national broadcast, Mediaedge:CIA, New York.

Larry Thomas, president, MultiVu, New York, named COO, worldwide broadcast division, Medialink Worldwide Inc., New York.

Technology

At Miranda Technologies, Montreal: Michel Proulx, senior VP, product development, appointed chief technology officer; Marco Lopez, senior director, sales and marketing, video products group, Matrox, Montreal, joins as VP, product development. Allied Fields

At Arbitron, Columbia, Md.: Kathleen Ross, executive VP, organizational effectiveness and public relations, named to new post of chief administrative officer;Beth Webb, manager, PPM methods and analysis, named to newly created post of director of PPM research; Dan Ames, manager of international methods and standards, named director of international research.

Diana Cronan, spokesperson, Air Transport Association, Washington, named director, communications and media relations, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM), Alexandria, Va.