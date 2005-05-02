Fates and Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

Douglas Friedman, partner, Malibu Marketing, Calabasas, Calif., joins KUSI San Diego as director, creative services.

Programming

Neil Baker, senior VP, advertising sales, E! Networks, New York, named executive VP, E! Networks and Comcast network sales, New York.

Claudia Teran, VP, business and legal affairs, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Val Boreland, VP, scheduling, planning and acquisitions, Lifetime Television, New York, named VP, program and promotion scheduling, Comedy Central, New York.

Steven Kuo, senior VP, business development, Fox Television, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, digital media and technology.

Bill Bell, director/producer, Baltimore Orioles/Washington Capitals, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md., promoted to director, operations.

Promoted to VP/creative director, marketing, at Discovery Networks, U.S., Silver Spring, Md.: Gheri Arnold, creative director, Discovery Health Channel and FitTV; David Falcone, creative director, emerging networks, Discovery.

Lea Porteneuve, public relations consultant, named VP, publicity, Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

At National Lampoon, Los Angeles: Douglas S. Bennett, president, adds chief financial officer; Lorraine Evanoff, controller, TAG Entertainment Corp., Los Angeles, named VP, finance and chief accounting officer; Sara Rutenberg, consultant, National Lampoon, named executive VP, business affairs.

Paul Ladd, morning-drive news anchor/producer, Metro Networks Nashville, named director, follow-up, World Christian Broadcasting, Franklin, Tenn.

Irena Briganti, senior director, media relations, Fox News, New York, promoted to VP.

Katina Vlahadamis Arnold, senior director, affiliate and new technologies communications, ESPN Bristol, Conn., promoted to VP, affiliate and international communications.

David W. Harleston, executive producer/business and legal affairs consultant, MZA Events, Los Angeles, appointed general counsel/ senior VP, business and legal affairs, Current, San Francisco.

Chris Sheridan, supervising producer, Today (NBC)/senior producer, The News With Brian Williams (MSNBC), Los Angeles, named executive producer, World News Now and World News This Morning/coordinator, overnight news segments, Good Morning America, ABC News, New York.

Journalism

John King, senior White House correspondent, CNN, Washington, named chief national correspondent.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Liane Ramirez Swierk, senior account director, Goodman Media International Inc., New York, promoted to VP.

At Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee: Sabrina Kahler, media analyst, Kohl’s, Milwaukee, joins as media buyer/planner, media group; Colleen Grams, meteorologist, WDJT Milwaukee, joins as account executive, public relations group; Fred Minnick, writer, promoted to account executive, public relations group; Joel Patrick Kennedy, public relations account executive, Zigman Joseph Stephenson, Milwaukee, promoted to account executive.

Technology

At Dayport, Mankato, Minn.: Tom Guzik, founder/CEO, Computer Mind Ltd. and Air Communications, Thunder Bay, Ontario, named senior VP/GM, business development, streaming and IP solutions; Lon Bencini, director, media services/VP, group account director, Hawkeye/FFwd, Dallas, named VP/ director, marketing.

Allied Fields

Ann Mather, executive VP/CFO, Pixar, Emeryville, Calif., joins board of directors, Wine Network Inc., San Francisco.

Sabrina Sanchez-Ayala, director, program marketing/Latin programming specialist, CABLEready, Norwalk, Conn., promoted to VP, sales and marketing.

Matt Mills, VP/GM, Greater Media Inc., Boston, elected board member, National Association of Broadcasters, Washington.

Helen Griffin, distribution analyst, Fairchild Publications Inc., New York, appointed coordinator, Family Friendly Programming Forum, Association of National Advertisers, New York.