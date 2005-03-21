Fates and Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Andy Alford, station manager/general sales manager, WGCL Atlanta, promoted to VP/GM.

Howard Murphy, controller, KSTW Seattle, joins WWJ and WKBD Detroit as controller.

Chris McDonnell, general sales manager, WSNS Chicago (Telemundo) joins KNSD San Diego as VP, sales, and NBC-owned independent Spanish-language channel Mi San Diego TV 43 as VP, channel development.

Steve Bailey, manager, affiliate marketing and broadcast services, The WB Television Network, Burbank, Calif., appointed VP, promotions, ACME Television LLC, St. Louis.

Cable TV

At NBC Universal Cable, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Ron Lamprecht, director, new media, promoted to VP; Megumi Ikeda, director, strategic initiatives and new media, promoted to VP.

Howard Levinson, general sales manager, WPIX New York, named regional VP, media sales, Time Warner Cable, New York.

Journalism

Dia Wallace, formerly weekday morning co-anchor and co-producer, WBRE Wilkes-Barre, Pa., returns to the station as weekend morning anchor.

Programming

At DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Ryan Gagerman, executive director, international licensing, named VP, international consumer products; Lorne Bloch, manager, domestic licensing, consumer products, Viacom, named director, licensing; Stephanie Mente, licensor relations supervisor, consumer products division, Vivendi Universal Games, named manager, international consumer products.

At Here!, New York: Maria Caulfield-Dwyer, VP, affiliate marketing, TV Land and TNN, named VP, affiliate marketing; Bob Dillon, director, affiliate marketing, A&E Television Networks, named VP, brand marketing; Carol Hinnant, regional VP, affiliate sales, eastern division of Great American Country Network, Jones Media Networks Inc., named VP, affiliate sales.

At Logo network, New York: Lisa Sherman, SVP/group account director, Hill, Holliday Connors, Cosmopulos, New York, named SVP/GM; Eileen Opatut, programming, production and creative development, Food Network, New York, named SVP, original programming; Dave Mace, SVP, television production and development, Storyline Entertainment, Toronto, joins as VP, development; Marc Leonard, VP, program and promotions scheduling, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, programming and scheduling.

Nancy Carr, VP, communications, CBS Television Network, named VP, corporate communications, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, Los Angeles.

Brian Philips, SVP/GM, CMT, Nashville, Tenn., promoted to EVP/GM.

Radio

Phil Boyce, program director, WABC(AM) New York, The Sean Hannity Show, named VP, programming, ABC News/talk stations, New York.

dvertising/Marketing/PR

Art Maulsby, director, corporate communications, TVN Entertainment Co., Burbank, Calif., named executive director, Bob Gold & Associates, Torrance, Calif.

Mark Nathanson, VP, business development, Rapp Collins, New York, becomes VP and new business director, Mediacom, New York.

Allied Fields

Howard Shimmel, VP, market research, America Online, Dulles, Va., joins Nielsen Media Research, New York, as senior VP, client insights.