Fates and Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Marcia Carter Darden, principal, MCD Consulting, Los Angeles, appointed VP, finance, KCET Los Angeles.

Promoted at Univision: George Ray, senior account executive, national sales, Univision Television Group, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, marketing and business development, Western region, Los Angeles; Adam Wolf, senior account executive, national sales, New York, named VP, marketing and business development, Eastern region, New York.

Carlos A. San Jose, consultant/general manager, Azteca America Television Network, WOCK Chicago, named director, Hispanic sales, ABC Radio Networks, Chicago.

Carolyn Mungo, senior reporter, KHOU Houston, named managing editor, news, KRIV Houston.

Bill Dante, meteorologist, 4 Warn Storm Team and local sales manager, WOAI San Antonio, Texas, named general sales manager at the station.

Cable TV

Mark Bricknell, director, information technology, Comcast Southern Division, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Promoted at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Belinda Turner Patterson, executive director, people services, upped to VP; Erin Hand, executive director, talent and development, promoted to VP; Siobhan Tinsley, corporate counsel, upped to senior counsel; Linda Trickey, corporate counsel, upped to senior counsel; Sabrina Calhoun, director, operations engineering, named executive director; Darrell Wells, director, operations engineering, appointed executive director; Kelly Hobbie, Oracle data warehouse developer, promoted to director, systems engineering and storage; Jeff Hartley, manager, security and abuse, to director; John Coppola, consultant, engineering, to director, DOCSIS technology and engineering; Leo Brennan, region VP/general manager, Cox Orange County, Calif., promoted to region VP/general manager, Cox Communications, Las Vegas.

Programming

Michael Bair, senior VP, marketing and business operations, New York Rangers, New York, named president, MSG Networks, New York.

At BBC America, Bethesda, Md.: Kathryn Mitchell, senior VP, programming, Comedy Central, New York, named general manager; Jo Petherbridge, senior VP, communications and strategy, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications, online and strategy.

Christopher Grakal, director, image management group, TBS, Atlanta, promoted to VP, Turner Broadcasting System, Atlanta.

At YES Network, New York: Steve Berman, senior VP/general manager, Time Warner City Cable, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales; Mark Toffolo, account executive, Madison Square Garden, New York, named VP/local sales manager; Rob Holtzer, general sales manager, KUSI San Diego, Calif., named VP/national sales manager.

At NY1 News: Bernadine Han, director, news, promoted to VP; Joe Truncale, director, operations and engineering, promoted to VP.

Michael Beller, VP, business and legal affairs, National Geographic Channel, Washington, appointed senior VP.

Faye Katz, director, consumer public relations, Showtime Networks, New York, to VP, entertainment public relations.

Kathryn Koegel, director, research and industry development, DoubleClick, New York, named VP, marketing, network advertising sales division, The TV Guide Television Group, New York.

Superna Kalle, VP, corporate development, named VP, Sony Pictures Television International, international networks, Culver City, Calif.

Gideon Bierer, senior VP, strategy, business development and research, MTV Networks International, New York, appointed senior VP, digital media, MTV Networks International.

Dennis Spencer, VP/managing director, international and programming, Clear Channel Entertainment Television, New York, named senior VP/managing director, international distribution and programming.

Journalism

Cher Calvin, co-anchor, FOX5 News This Morning, KVVU Las Vegas, named co-anchor, KTLA Morning News: First/Early Edition, KTLA Los Angeles.

Juliette Goodrich, weekend anchor/night reporter, Eyewitness News, KPIX San Francisco, to weekday 5 p.m. anchor/late night reporter.

Tanya O'Rourke, weekend morning news anchor, 9 News, WCPO Cincinnati, to weekday co-anchor, 9 News at 5:30 p.m.

Helena Moreno, reporter/fill-in anchor, NewsChannel 6, WDSU New Orleans, named co-anchor, NewsChannel 6 This Morning.

Radio

Don Martin, program director, KXTA Los Angeles, named station manager.

Jim Thornton, on-air, traffic, KNX(AM) Los Angeles, becomes host, afternoon drive newscast.

Joining WWJ and WKBD Detroit as retail sales account executives: Kate Perkins, account executive, WXYT, WVMV and WDVD Detroit; Stephanie Larsosa, operations coordinator for learning, marketing, Detroit Opera House.

Leah Rooney, midday on-air personality, KMXB-FM Las Vegas, named midday on-air personality, KSTJ-FM Las Vegas.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Frank N. Magid Associates: Jill Rosengard, managing director, promoted to VP/managing director, New York; Rob Yarin promoted from senior consultant to VP, programming, Los Angeles.

At MediaCom U.S., national television group, New York: Pam Gibbons, senior VP/national television manager, to national television managing partner; Todd Gordon, senior VP/national television manager, to national television managing partner; Michele Krumper, senior VP/national television manager, to national television managing partner; Stacy Sullivan, senior VP/national television manager, to national television managing partner; Jay Baum, VP/group director, promoted to SVP/national television manager.

Lindsay Shook, manager, audience research, MTV Networks, Birmingham, Ala., rejoins Turner Broadcasting, Detroit, as account executive.

Technology

John Cunningham, director, Computer Associates, research and development division, UK and Ireland Development Centre, named executive VP, development, OmniBus Systems, Denver.

Allied Fields

Vaughan Scott Henry, regional VP, E5 Systems, Waltham, Mass., appointed executive VP/chief information officer, Arbitron Inc., Columbia, Md.

Francisco R. “Frank” Montero, founder, Independent Spanish Broadcasters Association, becomes member, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth PLC, Arlington, Va., and is appointed member, Federal Advisory Committee on Diversity for Communications in the Digital Age, FCC, Washington.