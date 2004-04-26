Fates and Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mark Arminio, general sales manager WKRN Nashville, Tenn., named president/general manager, WLNS Lansing, Mich.

Andy Alexander, VP, research, KDFW/KDFI/Fox Sports Net Southwest, Dallas, named VP, programming and research, KDFW/KDFI Dallas.

Roger Bare, general sales manager, KHWB Houston, named VP/general manager.

Randy Schmidt, general sales manager, KSAT San Antonio, named VP/general sales manager.

Michael Lewis, local sales manager, WTTG Washington, named VP/general sales manager, WHBQ Memphis, Tenn.

Mellynda Hartel, VP/general sales manager, KSAZ/KUTP Phoenix, named VP/director, sales, KSAZ/KUTP and the Regional Sports Net Arizona.

Barry Smith, VP/executive producer, mOcean, Los Angeles, named director, creative services, KFMB San Diego.

At WPLG Miami: Robert Del Llano, account executive at WPYM (FM) Miami, joins as account executive; Javier Ortiz, account executive, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco, joins as account executive; Jacey Birch, WZTV Nashville, Tenn., weather anchor/news reporter, joins as morning anchor/weather reporter.

John Simmons, account manager, Eagle Television Sales, Los Angeles, named national sales manager, WSOC Charlotte, N.C.

Darlene Goldsberry, program coordinator, KPTM/KXVO Omaha, Neb., promoted to program coordinator-Midwest, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Omaha.

Marc Williamson, loan officer, Southern Mortgage, Augusta, Ga., returns to WAGT Augusta as an account executive.

Programming

Bob Billeci, VP, technology and operations, International Networks, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Tanya Van Court, VP, product management/optimum voice, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., named VP/ general manager, broadband and interactive television, ESPN, New York.

Josh Feldman, account executive, TBS/TNT, New York, promoted to sales manager, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network sales and marketing, New York.

David Garfield Roland, general counsel, StreamRing Music Network, Ronkonkoma, N.Y., joins CBS Broadcast International, Santa Monica, Calif., as VP, business affairs.

Allison Fox, director, major gifts, Thirteen/WNET New York, promoted to director, development.

Journalism

At KNTV Las Vegas Action News: William Applegate Jr., executive producer, WFSB Hartford, Conn., joins as executive producer; Mark Pfister, weather forecaster/reporter, KLAS Las Vegas, joins in the same capacity.

At KSTP St. Paul, Minn.: John Mason, anchor/reporter, KOB Albuquerque, N.M., and anchor/managing editor KASA Santa Fe, N.M., named weekend anchor; Jo Ann Bemoras, freelance reporter joins as full-time anchor/reporter.

At WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla.: Tiffany Kenney, anchor, named 6 and 11 p.m. senior anchor; Kristin Hoke, morning anchor, named 5 and 11 p.m. anchor; Lisa Hayward, weekend anchor, named 5 and 11 p.m. anchor; Jon Shainman, morning anchor, named 6 p.m. anchor; Stephanie Linton, producer, named senior producer; Teresa Sechrist, weekend producer, named 5 p.m. producer; Julie Rosborough-Buchanan, news promotion producer, named 6 p.m. producer; Akili Franklin, associate producer, WWL-TV New Orleans, joins as weekend producer.

At KCEN Temple, Texas: Tim Seeliger, reporter, KOAM, named bureau reporter; Laura Berryhill, intern, CBS News, New York, named associate producer, Texas Today; Kennedra McDonald, associate producer, KXAS Fort Worth, Texas, joins morning show as producer on April 28; Dawnica Jackson, fill-in anchor/reporter/producer, KTVO Kirksville, Mo., joins as reporter on May 3.

Radio

Dennis Green, VP, affiliate sales, talk programming, Westwood One, New York, named senior VP, talk and entertainment affiliate sales.

Marijane C. Milton, director, training and development, Entercom Communications Corp., Seattle, promoted to VP.

Marshall Adams, executive news producer, WBT(AM) Charlotte, N.C., promoted to news director.

Thomas Connolly, market manager, Cumulus cluster, Savannah, Ga., Qantum Communications Corp., Stamford, Conn. appointed market manager, Brunswick, Ga.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Tracy Barrett, VP, affiliate advertising sales and distribution marketing, Lifetime Entertainment Services, Los Angeles, appointed, VP, sales and marketing, Kaleidoscope Promotions, Los Angeles.

Carina Sayles, VP, Goodman Media International, New York, and Alan Winnikoff, VP, media relations, MSNBC, New York, launch Sayles & Winnikoff Communications, New York.

Allied Fields

At Marketron International Inc.: Dan Havens, general manager, KXLT Rochester, Minn., appointed account manager, Midwest region, Rochester, Minn.; Scott Herman, senior regional sales manager, Strata Inc., Chicago, named cable accounts manager, Chicago.

Peter J. Foley, managing director, structured finance group, GE Commercial Finance global media and communications, Stamford, Conn., named managing director/head of origination and relocates to Norwalk, Conn.

Miriam Beezy, chair, intellectual property and technology department, Greenberg Glusker, Los Angeles, named partner, intellectual property department, leader, national trademark and copyright practice group, Foley & Lardner LLP, Los Angeles.

Laurence A. Caso, producer, Donna's Day, Orlando, Fla. joins National Audio Video Inc. as executive VP, development and production.

Lorin Decker, director, corporate development, Susquehanna Media Co., York, Pa., promoted to VP, strategy and development.

Erin Meeker, VP, operations, Hallmark Home Entertainment, Los Angeles, named head of new business development, Cloud Nineteen, Los Angeles.

Cullie Tarleton, retired senior executive, Bahakel Communications, Charlotte, N.C., inducted into North Carolina Association Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Robert W. Mahlman, director, mergers and acquisitions, W.B. Grimes and Company, Bronxville, N.Y., named president, The Mahlman Company, Bronxville, N.Y.