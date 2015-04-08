'Family Feud’ Headed to Primetime on ABC

Syndicated daytime game show Family Feud is headed to primetime this summer.

ABC will premiere a celebrity version of the popular game show beginning Sunday, June 21. Celebrity Family Feud, which will be hosted by Steve Harvey, will run for six episodes. The show will see celebrities compete with their families against each other.

Following Family Feud will be the debut of its BattleBots revival. ABC announced its full summer schedule on Wednesday, which also includes premieres for new series 500 Questions and The Whispers.

The Mike Burnett-Mike Darnell produced game show 500 Questions will air on Wednesdays beginning May 20, leading into the return of Celebrity Wife Swap. The Whispers will bow on Monday, June 1, behind The Bachelorette, which premieres its new season May 18.

Bachelor in Paradise will return with a two-night premiere on Aug. 2-3.

ABC’s summer schedule is below:

Monday, May 18

9:01-11:00 p.m. The Bachelorette

Wednesday, May 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. 500 Questions (new series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. Celebrity Wife Swap

Tuesday, May 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. Extreme Weight Loss

Monday, June 1

10:01-11:00 p.m. The Whispers (new series premiere)

Thursday, June 18

9:00-11:00 p.m. Mistresses

Sunday, June 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud (new series premiere)

9:00-10:01 p.m. BattleBots (new series premiere)

Thursday, June 25

10:00-11:00 p.m. Rookie Blue

Sunday, August 2

8:00-10:01 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise (special two-hour premiere)

Monday, August 3

8:00-10:01 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise (time period premiere)