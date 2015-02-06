ABC Revives ‘BattleBots’

ABC is bringing back BattleBots. The broadcaster has given a six-episode order to a reimagined version of the series, slated to premiere this summer.

BattleBots last aired on Comedy Central 12 years ago. The new series will be produced by Whalerock Industries. Whalerock’s Lloyd Braun will executive produce with Chris Cowan and original BattleBots creators Ed Roski and Greg Munson.

MGM Television will handle international distribution for the series.

The order is ABC’s first for an unscripted series since the November departure of former reality chief Lisa Berger. ABC entertainment president Paul Lee told reporters at TCA winter press tour in January that the network had zeroed in on a candidate to replace Berger, but no successor has yet been announced.