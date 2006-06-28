Eye for an Eye Clears 80%
By Jim Benson
Atlas Worldwide has renewed the first-run syndicated strip Eye for an Eye for a fourth season in 80% of the U.S., including 14 of the top-15 markets.
New season episodes of the courtroom show, which doles out small-claims retribution, will start Sept. 11.
