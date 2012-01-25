Execs Exchange Roles in New ESPN Lineup

Two top executives at ESPN will be exchanging responsibilities under new president John Skipper.

John Wildhack, executive VP for programming and acquisitions, and Norby Williamson, executive VP for production will switch roles, the sports networks said. "Each will assume the other's responsibilities in leading an important ESPN content area going forward," ESPN said in announcing the new executive structure under Skipper. "They will continue to work closely together and will collaborate to effect a smooth transition. They will continue to report to Skipper."

According to the announcement, John Kosner, senior VP and general manager for digital and print media, has been promoted to executive VP. He will report to Skipper. Marie Donoghue, who had been senior VP for business affairs and business development, becomes senior VP, global strategy, business development and business affairs. She continues to report to Skipper.

Executive VPs Sean Bratches, Christine Driessen, Ed Durso, Chuck Pagano, John Walsh and Russell Wolfe, and senior VP Paul Richardson, report to Skipper and remain in the roles they had under George Bodenheimer, now executive chairman of ESPN.

"I'm honored to lead this company surrounded by such a talented team," Skipper said in a statement. "Their collective vision and passion for what we do will keep us focused on continued growth for our business and our people."