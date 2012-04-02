Exclusive: Syfy Names Bart to Marketing Production Post

Syfy has named Deborah Bart to VP, production, a newly created marketing position.

Bart, who had been upfront production director for Oxygen, will manage production activities supporting Syfy and Chiller marketing, interacting with schedule, program development, digital public relations, sales, business development and international. She will also oversee channel-wide efforts to get marketing to work with all other areas of the business.

"To support the expansion of our business across an increasingly diversified media landscape, we found a seasoned executive in Deb Bart, whose terrific strategic and operational skills will help Syfy and Chiller reach even greater heights in the years ahead," said Michael Engleman, executive VP, marketing and global brand strategy, in a statement.

Bart will be based in New York and report to Engleman.

Before joining Oxygen, Bart had been with Nickelodeon for 14 years. She began her career at ChromaCop International and later worked for Turner Home Entertainment.

Bart is also CEO and founder of Adoptimism, an enterprise that assists families with the domestic adoption process.