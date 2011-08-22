EXCLUSIVE: Spodek Named CFO for Syfy and Chiller

Rob Spodek has been named senior VP and chief financial officer for NBCUniversal cable channels Syfy and Chiller.

Spodek, who had been senior VP for the NBCU corporate finance group, will report to Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller. He succeeds Chris Monning, who left the networks to return to Europe, according to a spokesman.

Howe said Spodek will oversee all financial aspects of the networks as well as Syfy Ventures. He will also collaborate with other senior managers on key strategic initiatives.

"Given Rob's proven success as CFO and breadth of experiences throughout NBCU and beyond, I'm confident that his expertise is precisely what Syfy needs as we continue strong and steady growth across our many platforms," Howe said in a statement.

Spodek joined NBCU in 1998 as manager of finance for CNBC. He also worked at MSNBC before joining the corporate finance group. Before joining NBCU, he worked at Comcast and Deloitte & Touche.