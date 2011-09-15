Exclusive: Researcher Sternberg Joins Ion Media Networks

Veteran media agency research guru Steve Sternberg has joined Ion Media Networks as senior VP of sales research.

In the newly-created position, Sternberg and his team will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative sales research presentations and audience analysis to support the company's sales efforts. Over the last year, Sternberg has worked with Ion as a consultant. He developed the Consumer Value Index for Ion and other research tools.

Sternberg had been executive VP for audience analysis at Interpublic Co.'s Magna Global unit from Sept. 2001 to Aug. 2009. Prior to that he held broadcast research posts at TN Media, Bozell, McCann-Erickson and Ted Bates.