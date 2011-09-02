EXCLUSIVE: New Network Name Becomes History

With its History network ranked No. 2 in cable during the summer, A+E Networks plans to rename its History International channel as H2 effective Sept. 26.

While History has grown with reality series like American Pickers, Pawn Stars and Ice Road Truckers, H2 will feature an expanded programming lineup of historical series and specials from a global perspective. H2's new tagline is "More 2 History."

History International is in more than 65 million homes. This summer, HI averaged 196,000 viewers in primetime, down 2% from the same period in 2010. The channel ranked 48th among ad supported cable networks.

"For the past four years History has catapulted to the top of the cable landscape. Our success has given us new opportunities we are eager to expand," Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of History and Lifetime Networks. "H2 will build on the success of HI with an increase in original programming that will allow viewers to immerse themselves even deeper into the topics they have come to enjoy."

H2 will launch with a theme week titled "From Big Bang to the Apocalypse" (working title), including a special The Universe: Beyond the Big Bang. H2 is also in production on new episodes of The Universe.

The renamed network has in development a number of series and specials designed to both entertaining and informative.

H2 will be overseen by Dirk Hoogstra, senior VP, programming and development, History, with Charles Nordlander serving as VP, programming and development and John Verhoff as executive producer.