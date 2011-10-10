Exclusive: Callaway Takes Top Marketing Post at IFC

Blake Callaway is joining IFC as senior VP of marketing effective, Oct. 31.

Callaway had been senior VP of brand and strategic marketing at Syfy, which prevented him from making the move immediately.

At IFC, Callaway will be responsible for creative development and execution as well as brand strategy.

Callaway will be reunited with Kim Volonakis, a former Syfy colleague, who has been promoted to VP, ad sales marketing at IFC, and will report to Callaway.

While Syfy is a bigger more established brand, Callaway sees more upside at IFC, which has been making a transition to a commercial format. "I like the idea of working at a place that's a bit of an underdog brand and just starting out in terms of getting ratings and really has a clear vision of where they want to go," says said.

The network has been adding original programming, particularly comedies that fit under its "Always On. Slightly Off" brand, a sensibility he says aligns with his personal interests. "I don't see any reason why over the next few years we can't be challenging a lot of the bigger networks," he says. "We want to take IFC to the next level."

Callaway is replacing Kent Rees, who joined Current TV as senior VP of marketing in April.

"His experience in growing and fostering consumer brands will help IFC continue to increase viewership, grow revenue and create attractive and customized opportunities for our advertising and affiliate partners," says Jennifer Caserta, executive VP and general manager. "As consumer media habits continue to fragment, Blake's innovation and creativity will position IFC as a strong partner and go-to destination for the young male audience we serve."

With Callaway leaving, Syfy last month promoted Michael Engleman to executive VP, marketing and global brand strategy from senior VP, marketing global brand strategy and creative for Syfy.

Before joining Syfy, Callaway worked at ad agencies including Kirschenbaum Bond's Media Kitchen, Merkley +Partners and Lopez Negrete.

Volonakis was at MTV Networks and USA Network before joining Syfy.