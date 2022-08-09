Eva Longoria to Star in New Apple TV Plus Series

Apple TV Plus has tapped veteran actress Eva Longoria to star in a new original dramedy series Land of Women, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The six-episode series, based on Sandra Barneda's best selling novel of the same name, stars Longoria as a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, forcing her to flee to Spain alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter, said Apple TV Plus. Also starring in Land of Women is Carmen Maura.

Land Of Women will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language, according to the streaming service. The series is executive produced by Longoria, Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Ben Spector.■