Eva Longoria to Star in New Apple TV Plus Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Land of Women' to be filmed in both English and Spanish
Apple TV Plus has tapped veteran actress Eva Longoria to star in a new original dramedy series Land of Women, the streaming service said Tuesday.
The six-episode series, based on Sandra Barneda's best selling novel of the same name, stars Longoria as a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, forcing her to flee to Spain alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter, said Apple TV Plus. Also starring in Land of Women is Carmen Maura.
Land Of Women will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language, according to the streaming service. The series is executive produced by Longoria, Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Ben Spector.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
