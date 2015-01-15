Trending

Esquire Renews ‘Car Matchmaker,’ ‘Boundless’ #TCA15



Esquire has renewed two unscripted series.

Car Matchmaker, from producer Ellen Rakieten Entertainment, a division of Relativity Media, has been renewed for a second season. It is scheduled to premiere in spring, 2015.

Boundless, from Breakthrough Entertainment, has been renewed for a third season. It is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2015.