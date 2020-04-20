ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Premiere Attracts 6.1M Viewers

ESPN’s The Last Dance, averaged 6.1 million viewers Sunday night as sports-hungry fans tuned in to relive the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA championship.

The first two installments of the 10-part documentary aired, with episode one averaging 6.3 million viewers and episode two averaging 5.8 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2.

It was ESPN’s most-viewed documentary, and it was the most watched telecast among adults 18-34 and adults 18-49 across broadcast and cable networks since live sports were halted by the coronavirus crisis.

The top five metered markets ESPN and ESPN2 included: Chicago (12.1 rating), Raleigh-Durham (6.5 rating), Norfolk (4.9 rating), Charlotte (4.7 rating), Greensboro (4.7 rating).

ESPN said The Last Dance premiere was the #1 trending topic yesterday on Twitter and at one point, 25 of the 30 trending topics were all related to the show. It was also the top Google Search Trend in the U.S. on Sunday.

On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Last Dance posts from ESPN accounted for a combined 9 million engagements.

Two pre- and two post-digital live shows combined for 3.5M viewers and 2.6M minutes.