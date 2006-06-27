ESPN's Papa Has New Charges
John Papa, senior director of programming for ESPN International, has been named VP, programming and acquisitions for ESPN Classic, and ESPNews.
He will head up program acquisitions for ESPN Classic, as well as creating ad sales and marketing initiatives. He remains based in Connecticut.
