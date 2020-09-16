ESPN’s Giants-Steelers 'Monday Night Football' Telecast Tackles 10.7 Million Viewers

ESPN’s New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football telecast drew 10.7 million viewers, falling short of last year’s MNF opening game numbers, according to Nielsen.

Audience numbers for the game, won by the Steelers 26-16, were down from the 13.1 million viewers that tuned into the Sept. 10, 2019 New Orleans Saints-Houston Texans MNF opener, according to Nielsen. The Steelers-Giants game finished as the third most watched sports event on cable in 2019 -- behind ESPN’s Jan. 13 LSU-Clemson College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and its Jan. 1 Oregon-Wisconsin Rose Bowl Game telecast.

The game also fell short of Fox News’ Feb. 4 live telecast of the State of the Union address, which drew 11 million viewers, said Nielsen.

The second game of ESPN’s MNF doubleheader telecast between the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos drew 7.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.