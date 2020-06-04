ESPN2 to Air Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational June 4

ESPN2 will broadcast the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) starting Thursday, June 4 from Bryan/College Station, Texas at Travis Field. The tournament will run through Saturday, June 6. This will be the last chance for athletes to impress professional scouts before the start of the MLB Draft.

CSBI marks the return of college sports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The first two games will air Thursday night at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST. Game one will feature CSBI Unity team versus CSBI Liberty. Game two will face off CSBI Freedom and CSBI Independence. Athletes from more than 70 D1 schools including Auburn, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Oregon State, TCU and North Carolina state will be represented.

Commentary will be provided by ESPN analyst and former MLB pitcher Kyle Peterson and White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti. Viewers can watch the matches via pay-per-view subscription for $39.95 on any smart device. Five percent of each subscription fee will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

"Baseball has united us throughout the history of this country and we're truly blessed to be able to come back to share some much-needed relief during these difficult times," said Uri Geva, the visionary behind CSBI. "We're continuing to work closely with local health officials to ensure the safety of all involved during this event."