ESPN Top Creditor In Agency Bankruptcy
Several cable TV networks led by ESPN are
among the creditors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by media buyer KSL
Media.
According to summary
of court documents prepared for the Media Finance Management Association, ESPN
is owed nearly $4.2 million.
Other large
creditors included FX Networks, owned $1.8 million, Home Team Sports, owned
$1.3 million, Comedy Central, owed $1.2 million, Turner Digital, owed $1.2
million, Lifetime, owed $977,00; Invention Channel owed $887,000 and NBC Sports
Network owed $820,000.
Golf Channel, USA Network, TLC, HGTV,
E Entertainment, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Food Network are each owed
between $500,000 and $800,000
The Chapter 11
petitions were filed Sept. 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Central California.
According to a
declaration filed with the court by KSL controller Janet Miller-Allen, the
company intends to wind down its operation. Miller-Allen filed a
declaration with the court charging that one of her predecessors as controller
embezzled money from KSL leading to millions of dollars in damages and losses.
A separate lawsuit,
KSL Media Inc. v. Charness et all, is pending in California Superior Court in Los Angeles count.
