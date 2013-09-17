ESPN Top Creditor In Agency Bankruptcy

Several cable TV networks led by ESPN are

among the creditors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by media buyer KSL

Media.

According to summary

of court documents prepared for the Media Finance Management Association, ESPN

is owed nearly $4.2 million.

Other large

creditors included FX Networks, owned $1.8 million, Home Team Sports, owned

$1.3 million, Comedy Central, owed $1.2 million, Turner Digital, owed $1.2

million, Lifetime, owed $977,00; Invention Channel owed $887,000 and NBC Sports

Network owed $820,000.

Golf Channel, USA Network, TLC, HGTV,

E Entertainment, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Food Network are each owed

between $500,000 and $800,000

The Chapter 11

petitions were filed Sept. 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Central California.

According to a

declaration filed with the court by KSL controller Janet Miller-Allen, the

company intends to wind down its operation. Miller-Allen filed a

declaration with the court charging that one of her predecessors as controller

embezzled money from KSL leading to millions of dollars in damages and losses.

A separate lawsuit,

KSL Media Inc. v. Charness et all, is pending in California Superior Court in Los Angeles count.