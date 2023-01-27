ESPN to Distribute February Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Fight

The on- again, off-again fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is back on and will take place February 26 in Saudi Arabia on ESPN Pay-Per-View, the network said.

The undefeated Paul, who last fought this past October against retired UFC champion Anderson Silva, and Fury – the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – were supposed to fight in December 2021, but the fight was postponed due to a Fury medical issue. The event marks the first time ESPN will distribute a Paul PPV boxing event, after Showtime distributed Paul’s previous PPV events.

The Paul-Fury fight will retail at $49.99, according to ESPN.

The Paul-Fury fight is the second PPV boxing event announced for February. Former welterweight champion Adrian Broner is scheduled to fight Michael Williams Jr. on a February 25 PPV fight card promoted by BLK Prime and distributed by Integrated Sports Media.■