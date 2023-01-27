ESPN to Distribute February Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Fight
YouTube star to battle heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother on February 26
The on- again, off-again fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is back on and will take place February 26 in Saudi Arabia on ESPN Pay-Per-View, the network said.
The undefeated Paul, who last fought this past October against retired UFC champion Anderson Silva, and Fury – the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – were supposed to fight in December 2021, but the fight was postponed due to a Fury medical issue. The event marks the first time ESPN will distribute a Paul PPV boxing event, after Showtime distributed Paul’s previous PPV events.
The Paul-Fury fight will retail at $49.99, according to ESPN.
The Paul-Fury fight is the second PPV boxing event announced for February. Former welterweight champion Adrian Broner is scheduled to fight Michael Williams Jr. on a February 25 PPV fight card promoted by BLK Prime and distributed by Integrated Sports Media.■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.