ESPN Signs Up to Make Presentation During NewFronts

With more viewers watching its sports content on digital platforms, ESPN has signed up to make a presentation during the Digital Content NewFronts on May 2.

It will be the first time ESPN has taken part in the NewFronts.

“Sports fans are benefiting from a new era of innovation, and we have an incredible opportunity to bring those fans into our world across numerous touchpoints,” said Travis Howe, senior VP, ESPN Digital Ad Product Sales & Strategy. “For 23 years, we have built a digital portfolio unmatched in the marketplace. Our inaugural NewFront presentation will highlight the engaging, first-to-market experiences we’ve created across ESPN’s digital platforms as well as those we’ve created with and for our distribution partners.”

The presentation will use the theme ESPN F1rst, the same theme that will be used during ESPN’s upfront presentation two weeks later on May 15.

“We have led the industry as it relates to innovative ad experiences – both on traditional and digital platforms,” said Ed Erhardt, President, ESPN Global Sales & Marketing. “‘ESPN F1rst’ speaks to that leadership, which makes us a natural fit for participation in the NewFronts. Together with the Upfront, this gives us the opportunity to educate the marketplace holistically on the power of the ESPN platform.”