ESPN Scores Record Ratings with UEFA Euro 2020 Finals

More than 6.4 million viewers tuned into ESPN’s July 11 coverage of the Italy-England UEFA Euro 2020 Finals soccer match, according to Nielsen.

The match, in which Italy defeated England on penalty kicks to win the tournament, was the most watched UEFA Euro event in U.S. history and the most watched soccer telecast since the Women’s World Cup championship match in July 2019. The audience was 46% higher than the 4.5 million generated by the 2016 finals between Portugal and France, said Nielsen.

Overall, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 1.3 million viewers across 51 matches of the UEFA Euro 2020, a 31% increase over the 2016 event on ESPN and ESPN2, said Nielsen.

Univision, meanwhile, said the average 2.9 million viewers (2+) and 1.4 million adults in the 18-49 age bracket made up the biggest ever Spanish-language audience for a Euro match in the United States. Over 11 matches, the Euros on Univision averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 523,000 adults ages 18-49, Univision said.