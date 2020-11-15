ESPN Scores Multi-Year Telecast Deal for Heisman Trophy Ceremony

ESPN will continue to telecast college football’s the Heisman Trophy Ceremony as part of a new multi-year agreement reached with The Heisman Trust.

The sports network, which has televised the ceremony since 1994, will televise the 86th annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Jan. 5 from its studios in Bristol for the first time due to the pandemic. The Heisman Trophy goes to the most outstanding college football player during the season.

"The Heisman Trophy is one of the most iconic awards in sports and ESPN is honored to have annually presented the Ceremony for nearly three decades,” said Kurt Dargis, director of programming for ESPN in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Heisman Trust in the years ahead as we come together to celebrate college football and one of the sport’s enduring traditions.”