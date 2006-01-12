ESPN Names New VP of HR

Former Cox Communications executive Daryl Smith will join ESPN as senior VP, human resources, effective January 30. Ed Durso, ESPN executive VP, administration, to whom Smith will report in Bristol, Conn., made the announcement.

Charged with staffing, training and development, diversity, compensation and employee communications for ESPN’s global workforce, Smith replaces Kerry Chandler who recently became senior VP, human resources, at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Smith most recently served as VP, human resources, for Cox Communications in San Diego. Prior to Cox, he spent more than 16 years in a variety of human resource management positions at Motorola, Inc. and McDonnell Douglas Corporation (now Boeing).

Smith earned an MBA from Washington University of St. Louis and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia.