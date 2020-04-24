ESPN Cancels X Games Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
ESPN Friday added its July X Games competition to the list of live sports events that have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the sports network said: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, X Games Minneapolis 2020 – July 17-19 – has been cancelled. The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events.”
The cancellation marks the first for ESPN’s X Games since the franchise -- which showcases extreme sports events -- was launched in 1994. The network did not say when or whether the games will return in 2021.
