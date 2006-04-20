ESPN All Over NBA Playoffs

ESPN is bringing back its Full Circle coverage for the NBA Playoffs April 22, giving the professional basketball championships coverage on every platform of the ESPN brand during the prime time telecast at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN and ESPN HD networks will present the prime time game telecast, as will ESPN2 and ESPN2 HD, with an “above the rim” camera viewpoint from each basket.

NBA Shootaround commentators John Saunders, Greg Anthony, Tim Legler and Stephen A. Smith will call the game from Times Square Studio in New York, including pre-tip and half-time segments. ESPN’s Spanish-language network ESPN Deportes and ESPN International will provide commentary with Alvaro Martin and Carlos Morales, while ESPNEWS will give in-progress highlights and analysis from ESPN NBA commentators.

ESPN Classic will feature a marathon of historic NBA playoff games April 20-22.

ESPN’s broadband service, ESPN360 will feature a live stream of the telecast, plus in-depth statistical packages. ESPN.com will have live chats with commentators during the game, GameCast information and in-game fan polling. Mobile ESPN will offer in-progress highlights throughout the game, along with a GameCast and live polls.

ESPN Radio GameNight’s Jeff Rickard and ESPN.com Insider’s John Hollinger will host the online coverage with commentary during commercial breaks.

Full Circle debuted Saturday, March 4, for the North Carolina vs. Duke men’s college basketball game which grabbed 3.78 million households on ESPN and ESPN2; 2 million page views on ESPN.com; and 1 million video streams across ESPN.com and ESPN360.