ESPN 3D to Broadcast Big East Tournament
ESPN 3D will air all 15 games of the Big East Championship on its ESPN 3D channel, the network announced Monday. This will be the first time that an entire conference tournament will be telecast in 3D.
ESPN 3D, which in January broadcast the Bowl Championship Series, will also carry the upcoming NBA Finals in June.
The Big East Championship is slated to be held March 8-12.
