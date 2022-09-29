Epix’s ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Gets January Premiere Date

Epix – soon to be renamed MGM Plus – will bring back its Emmy-winning original series Godfather Of Harlem for its third season on January 15.

The series stars Forest Whitaker as infamous1960’s crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who looks to reclaim his control of Harlem’s underworld after a stint in jail. The third season continues Johnson’s quest as he battles with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem, according to the network.

The second season of the series in 2021 was Epix’s best performing season of all time, with the season two finale finishing as the network’s most watched finale episode ever, according to Epix.

Along with Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Whitaker serves as executive producer for the series along with Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle.■