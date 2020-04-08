Epix to Premiere Manson Series ‘Helter Skelter’ June 14

Epix will premiere the docuseries Helter Skelter, about Charles Manson, June 14. Lesley Chilcott directs and executive produces. There are six parts.

“Before the Menendez brothers, OJ, and Ted Bundy, there was the biggest story of murder and crime in the modern age,” said Epix. “Over 50 years have passed since Charles Manson and his cultishly devoted followers committed their horrific crimes, and yet, the public remains truly in the dark about The Manson Family and their journey into the abyss. How can one story be so well known, so legendary, and yet so little understood?”

Helter Skelter features interviews with former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions and Eli Frankel exec produces for Rogue Atlas Productions. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is producing the series. “Working with the brilliant Lesley Chilcott and the talented teams at Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas and Warner Horizon Unscripted has been a fantastic journey,” said Michael Wright, president, Epix. “Helter Skelter’s bone-chilling narrative is rooted in one of the most infamous and fascinating crimes of the past several decades, and we’re thrilled that this story is being so expertly told on Epix.”

Chilcott produced An Inconvenient Truth.

“Helter Skelter set outs to illuminate new perspectives on one of the most legendary crimes of our time,” said Chilcott. “The filmmaking team and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and Epix and the opportunity to tell this complete story.”