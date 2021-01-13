Epix Sets Rich Eisen Talk Show

Epix will launch a weekly talk show hosted by Rich Eisen beginning Jan. 23, the premium service said Wednesday.

The six-part The Eisen Hour will feature Eisen interviewing sports and entertainment personalities as they discuss events and happenings around the world of entertainment, said network officials.

Eisen, who will continue to host the Peacock TV series The Rich Eisen Show, will produce The Eisen Hour through his Rich Eisen Productions company alongside Michael Davies and Embassy Row.

