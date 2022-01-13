Epix Renews ‘Godfather of Harlem’ For Third Season

Epix has given a greenlight to a third season of its drama series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, the network said Thursday.

The third season of the series, in which Whitaker plays infamous 1960s crime boss Bumpy Johnson as he continues to battle for control of Harlem, will begin production in New York this summer, according to network officials.

The second season of Godfather of Harlem was the premium channel’s best performing season of all time, with the season two finale servicing as Epix’s best performing finale episode to date, according to the network.

Godfather of Harlem is produced by ABC Signature and is executive produced by Whitaker along with Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

Added Whitaker: “I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support."