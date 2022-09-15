Epix, Blumhouse Set October Date for Horror Docuseries

Epix has teamed with Blumhouse Television to develop a docuseries premiering in October that looks at the history of the horror film genre.

The five-part series, Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror, debuts October 2 and examines iconic cinematic horror moments from the 1930s to the present through insights from influential filmmakers, producers, and actors in the genre, according to Epix.

The series, narrated by Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), reflects how quintessential horror films have revealed and reflected the real-life scares of the world to the audience, said the network.

“We’re thrilled to continue our prolific creative partnership with Blumhouse Television,” said Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement. “For more than a century, horror films have been an essential part of the American cultural vocabulary, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to examine the history of the genre than Blumhouse, who have consistently raised the bar in the horror space for over 20 years.”■