Entertainment Studios Renews 'America's Court' for Seven More Seasons

Entertainment Studios has renewed court show America’s Court with Judge Ross for seven more seasons, taking the daily half-hour court strip through fall 2027, the Byron Allen-owned company said Monday.

“As we start our eleventh season, America’s Court with Judge Ross is our first and longest-running court series, and we are enthusiastic to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios and Allen Media Group in a statement.

The show, featuring former Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin A. Ross, premiered in broadcast syndication in 2010 and entered its eleventh season this week. It was Entertainment Studios’ first court show and now is part of its court block that includes Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen and The Verdict with Judge Hatchett. It’s also a part of Entertainment Studios’ cable network, JusticeCentral.TV.