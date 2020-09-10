Entertainment Studios Promotes The Weather Channel Exec Bruce Gibson to VP Network Distribution Position

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Networks has promoted Weather Channel executive Bruce Gibson to VP of Network Distribution.

Gibson, a 10-year The Weather Channel distribution, marketing and affiliate relations veteran, will oversee the distribution and carriage agreement negotiations for all eight ESN television networks, streaming AVOD service Local Now, and all 16 of the Allen Media Group-controlled, broadcast network-affiliated television stations nationwide, according to the company.



“We are excited to elevate Bruce Gibson to his new position,” said Janice Arouh, President of Networks Distribution and Marketing for Allen Media Group’s Entertainment Studios Networks in a statement. “Bruce is a tireless champion of our cross-portfolio distribution efforts for The Weather Channel, Entertainment Studios Networks, Local Now, and retransmission consent for the Allen Media Broadcasting stations. Bruce is enthusiastic about executing our strategic vision while continuing to meet the needs of our affiliate partners.”



