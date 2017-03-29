Entertainment One Snags TV Rights to Nichols Novel ‘The Rocks’

Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired television rights to The Rocks, the best-selling novel by Peter Nichols. BAFTA nominated Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders) will direct with Laura Eason (House of Cards, Sex with Strangers) attached to write the series.

Harper will also produce the show, with Josh Varney, Ben Pugh and Eleanor Moran of 42 and Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik the executive producers.

Set on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, The Rocks is a love story and a mystery, told in reverse. It begins in the present day with the death of an older married couple who fall from a cliff after an argument. The story rewinds through time, following the lives of the duo and their families over the course of half a century.

“Peter’s novel combines romance and intrigue with a breathtaking backdrop and story structure perfect for a riveting series. We’re thrilled that Tom and Laura are on board to bring it to life,” said Pancho Mansfield, president, global scripted programming, eOne Television. “We are enthusiastic to launch our television relationship with Josh Varney, Ben Pugh and Fred Berger and the teams at Automatik and 42 with this bold series.”

The Rocks was published in 2015 by Heron Books in the U.K. and Riverhead Books in the U.S. His other books include the novels A Voyage for Madmen and Evolution’s Captain and the memoir Sea Change: Alone Across the Atlantic in a Wooden Boat.

“Dark, funny and romantic, with a unique narrative twist, The Rocks grabbed me from the very first page,” said Harper. “I’m incredibly excited to bring this story to the screen, and couldn’t ask for better collaborators than Laura, 42, Automatik and eOne.”