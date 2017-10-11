Endemol Shine North America Inks Deal With Ayesha Curry

Endemol Shine North America has signed an exclusive deal with social media personality/TV star/author/chef Ayesha Curry. Endemol will develop unscripted content with Curry and Flutie Entertainment’s Yardie Girl Productions for Curry to appear in and executive produce.



Curry will co-host ABC’s The Great American Baking Show and hosts Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on Food Network.



“Ayesha is re-defining the way audiences connect with celebrities, brands and content and we’re thrilled to have her joining the Endemol Shine family,” said Sharon Levy, president, unscripted and scripted television, Endemol Shine North America. “We’re already developing a number of potentially ground-breaking projects with Ayesha to front and we’re collaborating with her to executive produce others with our team.”



Flutie Entertainment discovered Curry through her Bay Area access show, Cooking with the Curry’s, and has been her management firm since 2014.



“From the very first meeting I knew that Endemol Shine was a great fit for me,” says Curry. “I believe that in today’s media landscape, we can create and distribute content on multiple platforms, while remaining fresh and relevant. Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego and Sharon Levy openly supported my vision of being able to push limits and be on multiple platforms and their creative spirit and enthusiasm made me feel comfortable and at home.”



Curry’s restaurant, International Smoke, has locations in Waikiki, Los Angeles and San Francisco. She is married to NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.