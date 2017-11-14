Endemol Shine Latino, Boomdog Join Forces

Endemol Shine Latino is pairing up with Mexico City-based independent production company Boomdog to form Endemol Shine Boomdog. The deal was announced by Cris Abrego, CEO, Endemol Shine North America and chairman, Endemol Shine Americas, and Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon.

The combined studio will focus on original production of scripted and unscripted content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets. Rincon will be CEO of Endemol Shine Boomdog, reporting to Endemol Shine Latino President Laurens Drillich, who oversees all of Endemol Shine’s business operations in Latin America.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship and great success with the team at Boomdog over the last several years and quickly realized that joining forces could take both of our operations to the next level,” said Abrego. “Alejandro and the Boomdog team are unquestionably the leading independent producers in Mexico and we’re truly excited about what our joint teams will be able to accomplish together.”

Boomdog and Endemol Shine Latino have been co-producing series for years, including El Vato for Universo, Gran Hermano for Telemundo and MasterChef Mexico for TV Azteca.

“This deal comes as a result of a 20-year career, where Carlos (Perna) and I have worked very hard to get Boomdog to where it is today. We are very excited with what now lies ahead of us, working hand-in-hand with our partners at Endemol Shine,” says Rincon. “We have two tremendous teams in both Miami and Mexico and we are poised to be the independent leader in both the U.S. Hispanic market and in Mexico. I want to thank Cris Abrego and Laurens Drillich for trusting me and my team to make the creation of Endemol Shine Boomdog a reality.”

Boomdog was founded by Rincon and Perna in 1997 in Caracas, Venezuela and it arrived in Mexico in 2007. It is behind many of Mexico’s top series, including Chumel con Chumel Torres, La Sopa and Mexico’s Next Top Model.