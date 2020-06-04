End of Incentive Auction Repack Fast Approaching

The FCC is advising LPTVs and translator stations still operating on the guard band between TV stations and wireless operators and in the so-called duplex gap between wireless uplink and downlink spectrum that they will have to shut down by July 13, 2020.

That affects stations on channels 38, 44, 45 and 46 in the so-called duplex gap, and is the case because the long-awaited closing of the 10th and last phase of the post incentive auction transition closes July 3.

The FCC's Media Bureau said it will not even consider extending that July 13 shut-off date.

Stations on those four channels that have not filed for a new channel in 2-36 can still do so, though they won't be able to get compensation from the FCC's $150 million LPTV/translator relocation fund.

The FCC provided some COVID-19-related relief for stations in phase nine, but said it remained on track for a July 3 end to the repack.