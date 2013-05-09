End of Netflix Deal Cuts Starz Revenue

Starz reported lower earnings as its Netflix deal ended and

new affiliation agreements call for smaller subscriber fees.

First quarter net income fell to $57.9 million, or 47 cents

per share, from $77.8 million, or 65 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell 1% to $399 million primarily because the

company's affiliation agreement with Netflix was not renewed. Affiliation

agreement with two other distributors renewed in the fourth quarter called for

less favorable financial terms.

"Starz delivered solid operational performance in the

first quarter with record subscriber totals at Starz and Encore. We continue to execute our strategy to

grow the Starz Original series programming portfolio with quality dramatic

series," Chris Albrect, CEO of Starz, said in a statement. "We are confident

that over time our approach to original programming will deliver strong

shareholder value."

The company said subscriptions to its Starz service

increased by 7% to 21.6 million and Encore subscribers were up 4% to 35.1 million.