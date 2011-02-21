Elisabeth Murdoch's Shine Bought by News Corp.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. agreed to acquire his daughter

Elisabeth Murdoch's Shine Group for $673 million the companies announced

Monday.

Shine is a U.K.-based production company that owns Reveille

in the U.S. Reports about the impending deal have circulated for weeks, often

centering on the senior Murdoch's desire to bring his daughter into the

business, where two of his sons are already directors.

"In a rapidly

consolidating global TV industry, this alliance uniquely provides the

conditions in which Shine Group can continue to lead and prosper,"

Elisabeth Murdoch, chairman and CEO of Shine, said in a statement. "News Corporation is the partner

that enables us to maintain our aspiration to be best in class across all our

sectors, and prepares and equips us for future growth."

"Shine has an outstanding creative team that has built a

significant independent production company in major markets in very few years,

and I look forward to them becoming an important part of our varied and large

content creation activities," said Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News

Corp. "I expect Liz Murdoch to join the board of News Corporation on completion

of this transaction."

The companies signed a non-binding letter of intent and plan

to make the appropriate government filings to receive regulatory approvals for

the transaction.