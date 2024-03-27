Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington Sign On for ‘Imperfect Women’ on Apple TV Plus

Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington will star in, and executive produce, Imperfect Women on Apple TV Plus. The limited series is based on Araminta Hall’s novel. Annie Weisman is adapting the book for Apple TV Plus. She created the Apple TV Plus series Physical.

“I’m honored that Apple is once again trusting me to help bring complex, layered female characters to the screen,” Weisman said. “Elisabeth, Kerry and Araminta are the perfect collaborators to bring these Imperfect Women to life.”

Imperfect Women is a co-production of 20th Television and Apple Studios. The book is a psychological thriller that examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. Apple TV Plus calls it “a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

The book was published in 2020. Hall's other novels include One of the Good Guys and Our Kind of Cruelty.

“From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” Moss said. “I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years, and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar [Savone] at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

Moss’s credits include Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth,” said Washington. “I have been an immense fan of hers — both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer — for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey [McManus] have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. Imperfect Women is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street.”

Washington’s include Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere.

The limited series will be executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone. Hall will also executive produce.