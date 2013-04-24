Ed Carroll Re-Ups as COO at AMC Networks
AMC Networks said that COO Ed Carroll has signed a new four-year
contract that would keep him at the company until the end of 2016.
The new deal sets Carroll's minimum annual base salary at
$1.1 million. He is also eligible for a discretionary bonus targeted at 115% of
his salary. He may also get annual long-term cash and/or equity awards worth a
target of $2.25 million. Bonuses and awards are determined by the company's
compensation committee.
Carroll
served as general manager of IFC and Bravo until Cablevision's Rainbow
programming unit -- the forerunner of AMC Networks -- sold Bravo to NBC in 2002. He
has overseen IFC since its inception. He's held his current post since 2009.
