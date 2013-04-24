Ed Carroll Re-Ups as COO at AMC Networks

AMC Networks said that COO Ed Carroll has signed a new four-year

contract that would keep him at the company until the end of 2016.

The new deal sets Carroll's minimum annual base salary at

$1.1 million. He is also eligible for a discretionary bonus targeted at 115% of

his salary. He may also get annual long-term cash and/or equity awards worth a

target of $2.25 million. Bonuses and awards are determined by the company's

compensation committee.

Carroll

served as general manager of IFC and Bravo until Cablevision's Rainbow

programming unit -- the forerunner of AMC Networks -- sold Bravo to NBC in 2002. He

has overseen IFC since its inception. He's held his current post since 2009.