Ed Carroll Re-Ups as COO at AMC Networks

AMC Networks said that COO Ed Carroll has signed a new four-year
contract that would keep him at the company until the end of 2016.

The new deal sets Carroll's minimum annual base salary at
$1.1 million. He is also eligible for a discretionary bonus targeted at 115% of
his salary. He may also get annual long-term cash and/or equity awards worth a
target of $2.25 million. Bonuses and awards are determined by the company's
compensation committee.

Carroll
served as general manager of IFC and Bravo until Cablevision's Rainbow
programming unit -- the forerunner of AMC Networks -- sold Bravo to NBC in 2002. He
has overseen IFC since its inception. He's held his current post since 2009.