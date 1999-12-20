ECI Ruling Raises Regulatory-Parity Debate

Washington -- To the alarm of cities and cable operators

alike, a federal court in Chicago has probably made it possible for a new breed of cable

operator to arise -- yet apparently with none of the regulatory burdens that traditional

operators shoulder.

That's entirely possible based on the 2-1 ruling handed

down Dec. 7 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which numerous cities

and the cable industry had asked to review a June 1998 order by the Federal Communications

Commission.

In a nutshell, the court agreed with the FCC that no

franchise is required in the case of a company that distributes video programming to

subscribers by relying on the distribution facilities of an unaffiliated phone company.

The court said the separation of ownership between the

content packager and the phone company meant that the programmer was not required to

obtain a franchise, even if the phone company's wires occupy public rights of way. In

cable law, use of public rights of way typically triggers the franchise requirement.

The city of Chicago and other cities are expected to seek a

rehearing by the entire Seventh Circuit, said Washington, D.C.-based attorney Joe Van

Eaton, who argued the case on behalf of the cities and local regulatory bodies.

Dan Brenner, senior vice president for law and regulatory

affairs at the National Cable Television Association, said the impact of the case couldn't

be known instantly without some idea of the amount of fiber telephone companies are making

available to third parties seeking distribution leases.

"It's hard to know. One of the questions you have to

ask is: To what extent have phone companies created platforms that work for third

parties?" he said.

The controversy started in 1997, when Entertainment

Connections Inc. sought a franchise exemption from the FCC.

Based in East Lansing, Mich., ECI is a

satellite-master-antenna-television operator with about 1,600 subscribers who reside in

apartment buildings with about 100 units each.

SMATV operators typically install headend equipment on

roofs and serve subscribers without having to access municipal ways and conduits. But

companies that can link buildings with fiber and cut back on headends can trim costs and

branch out to serve smaller properties.

Hoping to do just that, ECI decided to interconnect its

buildings by leasing "supertrunking" facilities supplied by Ameritech Corp., the

state's dominant local phone company. When they uncovered ECI's distribution change, East

Lansing and Meridian Township, Mich., insisted that the company obtain a franchise.

After reviewing ECI's petition, the FCC agreed with the

company, reasoning that the ownership separation between ECI and Ameritech was complete,

and in no way could ECI be considered a user of East Lansing's or Meridian's rights of

way.

"It seems incontrovertible that in some important and

historical sense of the word, it is reasonable to conclude that ECI has not 'used' the

public rights of way," the court said in an opinion signed by Judges William J. Bauer

and Terence T. Evans.

Without a franchise, ECI or any company doing business the

same way can compete free of must-carry, public-access and leased-access rules that take

channel space on traditional cable systems. Nor would ECI have to collect the typical 5

percent franchise fee that goes into city coffers.

"What we are going to see is a form of cherry-picking,

and it's going to be a problem," Van Eaton said.

Washington, D.C.-based cable attorney Frank Lloyd said if

the ECI model is widely replicated around the country, cities would rebel and put a lot of

pressure on the FCC to reverse its decision.

"The cities will go totally bananas about it because

of all of the revenues they'll be losing," said Lloyd, a partner with Mintz, Levin,

Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

The cable industry, he added, won't like the fact that it

has to comply with the nitty-gritty of local regulation while facing all sorts of

competitors -- multichannel-multipoint-distribution service, direct-broadcast satellite

and other ECIs of the world -- that don't face the same restrictions.

"If that's true, and the cable operator is still stuck

there with all of these obligations, the cable operator is going to start saying, 'Hey,

wait, we want a level playing here,'" Lloyd said. "What it really shows is the

absurdity of putting franchises on cable operators because we've got so many unfranchised

competitors."

ECI attorney Deborah Costlow said the company's decision to

rely on Ameritech was intend to promote competition to cable. By cutting down on the

number of headends, ECI could trim its per-subscriber costs and economically serve small

multiple-dwelling units.

"All this does is reduce cost and allow service to

smaller buildings, which increases competition," she said. "If [cable] really

has a beef with this decision, they should talk to Congress about it."

Lloyd said it was possible that cable operators could use

the ECI decision to their advantage by making changes in corporate structure.

"An RCN [Corp.] or anybody else could restructure

their operation so that there are two separate entities -- a programming entity and

transport entity -- that appear to deal at arm's length with each other," he added.