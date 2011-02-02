EbersolMakes Executive Changesat Comcast Nets

Moving

quickly after getting control of the combined sports assets of NBC Universal

and Comcast, NBCU Sports Group chairman Dick Ebersol installed a new leadership

team, replacing executives who had led the national cable networks that had

been owned by Comcast.

Jon

Litner, who had been president of Comcast Sports Group, was named President of

Versus and SportsNet. At Versus, he replaces Jamie Davis, who will work on

strategy and planning for the NBC Sports Group while looking at other potential

jobs at Comcast.

As

previously reported by Multichannel News,

Mike McCarley, who had been senior VP for strategic marketing, promotion and

communications for NBC Sports, was named president of Golf Channel. He replaces

Page Thompson, who was named executive VP for strategic integration at Comcast.

Litner

and McCarley will report to Mark Lazarus, who was named president of NBC Sports

Cable Group, which includes the company's 11 regional sports networks. Comcast

had previously announced that Lazarus, a long-time Turner Broadcasting exec would

be joining the company. He will be moving to New York from Atlanta.

Ken

Shanzer, who remains president of NBC Sports, becomes lead negotiator for all

NBC Sports Groups agreements. Gary Zenkel remains president, NBC Olympics.

Jon

Miller was promoted to president of programming for NBC Sports and Versus, from

executive VP, NBC Sports. He reports to Lazarus for Versus and Schanzer for NBC

Sports.

Sam Flood

was named executive producer for NBC Sports and Versus, He had been executive

producer for NBC Sports and continues to report directly to Ebersol.

"People

are the most important part of any organization and the experience, talent and

leadership ability of this group is second to none," said Ebersol in a

statement. "As we formed the new NBC Sports Group by combining the storied

history and broad reach of NBC Sports with Comcast's 24/7 ability to

super-serve the fan, it was imperative to create a leadership team that

possessed a wide array of experience and expertise across the business. I could

not be happier with this group of collaborative leaders and I feel that our

division is well positioned going forward."